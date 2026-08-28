Green completed five of seven passes for 27 yards while rushing eight times for 66 yards in Thursday's 37-13 preseason win over the Patriots.

Green got his first taste of NFL game action by playing the second half of Thursday's preseason finale after Dillon Gabriel tossed three first-half touchdowns. The rookie sixth-round pick out of Arkansas wasn't asked to do much as a passer, but Green showed off his mobility and finished as the team's leading rusher. Green had 16 rushing touchdowns in two years at Arkansas after scoring 19 across his preceding two seasons at Boise State, but he likely needs some development as a passer, and he's set to open the regular season as the fourth option on Cleveland's QB depth chart behind Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Gabriel.