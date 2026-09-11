Coach Todd Monken said Friday that he has not decided whether Green will have a package of plays for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

If Green is written into the Browns' offensive game plan for Week 1, it would likely suggest he is second in line at quarterback behind veteran Deshaun Watson. If 2025 fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders ends up with that role instead, Green's path to playing time gets harder to envision. If and when Green does get on the field, his size and speed (6-foot-6, 230 pounds, 4.36 40-yard dash) would certainly compel a defense to pay close attention.