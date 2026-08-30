Green has made the Browns' initial 53-man roster, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Green was selected in the sixth round of this year's draft after finishing his college career at Arkansas in 2025. The quarterback saw limited action during the preseason, completing five of seven passes for 27 yards while also adding an eight-yard rush. The Browns placed Dillon Gabriel (back) on injured reserve with a designation to return Sunday, and Green will get a chance to serve as the team's No. 3 QB behind Deshaun Watson and Sanders in Gabriel's absence.