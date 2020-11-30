site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Taywan Taylor: Active for third time
Nov 30, 2020
Taylor was targeted once in nine snaps in Sunday's 27-25 win over Jacksonville.
Taylor was active for just the third time this season, and the target was his first. After the top three receivers, there's little room for a depth wideout to make an impact for the run-oriented
