Browns' Taywan Taylor: Limited role expected to continue
Taylor played just three games and had one target in 2019.
The Browns never settled on a third wideout, and they never really needed one as Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry gobbled up all the targets (130 apiece). Taylor was given some run early on when Rashard Higgins was hurt, but he was a healthy scratch for 13 of 16 games. New head coach Kevin Stefanski may not change the outlook for the third wide receiver position. According to Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, his offense in Minnesota used formations with three wide receivers a league-low 18 percent of the time, the only team to dip below 30 percent. Instead, Stefanski deployed multiple running backs or tight ends while with the Vikings. Cleveland's personnel currently suits that type of offense, so Taylor, who is under contract for one more year, could have a limited role once again. His experience as a returner could vault him into a special teams role, but the third-year veteran is not expected to have a significant offensive role.
