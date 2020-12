Taylor (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With KhaDarel Hodge also ruled out out due to a hamstring injury, the Browns are down to only three healthy wide receivers on their active roster. As a result, the team will likely call up either Derrick Willies or Ja'Marcus Bradley from the practice squad. Taylor will hope to return in Week 14 against the Ravens.