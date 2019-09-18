Taylor did not catch his lone target in Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets.

Taylor was inactive in Week 1 and, offensive production wise, might as well have been inactive for Week 2. The former Titan was an interesting pickup during roster cuts, but hasn't established himself in Cleveland yet. It's probably unfair to expect too much after two weeks in a new offense on a team with the likes of Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, but things aren't likely to improve once Antonio Callaway returns from his four-game suspension.