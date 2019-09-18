Browns' Taywan Taylor: Targeted once in win
Taylor did not catch his lone target in Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets.
Taylor was inactive in Week 1 and, offensive production wise, might as well have been inactive for Week 2. The former Titan was an interesting pickup during roster cuts, but hasn't established himself in Cleveland yet. It's probably unfair to expect too much after two weeks in a new offense on a team with the likes of Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, but things aren't likely to improve once Antonio Callaway returns from his four-game suspension.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Olsen's back
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 3 including projections...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including top waiver adds,...