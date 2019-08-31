Taylor was traded to the Browns on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The exact details of the trade are unknown, but the Browns evidently gave up a 2020 draft pick in order to acquire Taylor, who was buried behind Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, A.J. Brown and Tajae Sharpe on the Titans' depth chart. It'll be interesting to see where the 2017 third-round pick ultimately slots in with his new home, as Rashard Higgins was a popular sleeper pick in fantasy with the news that Antonio Callaway would be suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Despite the obvious upgrade at quarterback compared to Tennessee, it's hard to imagine Taylor will come close to his 2018 figures in which he recorded 37 receptions, 466 yards and a touchdown.