Taylor is inactive Week 1 against the Titans.

Taylor was traded to Cleveland on Aug. 31, but won't be available to suit up in the opener against his former team. There doesn't project to be many opportunities available in a wide receiver group led by Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins, so this may not be the first time we see Taylor wind up a healthy scratch, especially with him presumably still acclimating himself to the playbook.

