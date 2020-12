Thompson was activated from the commissioner's exempt list Saturday but won't play in Sunday's game versus the Titans.

Thompson was claimed off waivers by the Browns on Monday and has finally completed the necessary COVID-19 protocols. He has yet to practice with the team, and that's likely the reason why he won't make his Browns debut Sunday. Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo will start at the safety positions, backed up by Sheldrick Redwine and Jovante Moffatt.