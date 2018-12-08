Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Activated to 53-man roster
Mitchell (wrist) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
It's unclear as to whether Mitchell will play in Sunday's game against the Panthers. Mitchell has been working with the practice squad over the last four weeks, but the Browns have not explicitly stated any plans for the 26-year-old.
