Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Carted to locker room Sunday
Mitchell suffered a right-arm injury and was carted to the locker room in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Mitchell has at least five tackles in every game this season and has one interception and two forced fumbles on the year. T.J. Carrie will take over while the 26-year-old is out.
