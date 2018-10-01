Coach Hue Jackson acknowledged that the broken right forearm Mitchell sustained in Sunday's 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders could end the cornerback's season, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Mitchell went down in the first half of Sunday's game with the injury, which will almost certainly sideline him for multiple weeks even if surgery isn't deemed necessary. It's expected that Mitchell will be placed on injured reserve within the next few days, though he could be designated as one of two players eligible to return after eight weeks if the Browns determine his injury isn't of the season-ending variety. Mitchell had been a serviceable IDP option with 19 stops, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery through the first four games, so his absence will be a costly one for the Cleveland secondary. E.J. Gaines and TJ Carrie will likely see enhanced roles at cornerback in Mitchell's stead.