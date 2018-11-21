Mitchell (wrist) was designated for return from injured reserve and will practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Mitchell was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 2 after undergoing surgery to repair a broken wrist. At the time it was rumored that he could return in 2018, and now it seems that he will. The Oregon product will return to practice Wednesday but won't be eligible to play until Dec. 9 against Carolina.