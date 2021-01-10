Mitchell (personal) remains questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell was held out of practice Friday with what a source said was a positive test for COVID-19, but he tested negative Saturday and was also deemed false positive. His availability is an issue, as Cleveland will be without top cornerback Denzel Ward (reserve/COVID-19) and Kevin Johnson (reserve/COVID-19). Mitchell is now considered questionable but is expected to play.