Mitchell suffered a wrist injury during Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Mitchell was carted to the locker room during the first half of the Week 4 matchup, due to what has been disclosed as a wrist injury. Expect an update on the 26-year-old's health if he is unable to return to the field, and for T.J. Carrie to slot into the starting lineup as long as Mitchell remains sidelined.

