Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Inks three-year deal with Browns
Mitchell signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mitchell, a 2014 seventh-rounder, easily had his best statistical season as professional last year with the Chiefs but proved to be somewhat of an on-field liability -- so much so he was ultimately benched in Week 8. He didn't see significant playing time again until Week 12 before getting benched again in Week 16, and then once again for Kansas City's postseason loss to the Titans on Jan. 6. Fortunately, he'll now get a fresh start in Cleveland and will compete for slotting on the depth chart underneath undisputed top cornerback Jason McCourty.
More News
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...