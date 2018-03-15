Mitchell signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mitchell, a 2014 seventh-rounder, easily had his best statistical season as professional last year with the Chiefs but proved to be somewhat of an on-field liability -- so much so he was ultimately benched in Week 8. He didn't see significant playing time again until Week 12 before getting benched again in Week 16, and then once again for Kansas City's postseason loss to the Titans on Jan. 6. Fortunately, he'll now get a fresh start in Cleveland and will compete for slotting on the depth chart underneath undisputed top cornerback Jason McCourty.