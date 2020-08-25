Mitchell did not practice Monday due to a knee injury, Joshua Gunter and Mark Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer report.
Mitchell is one of a rapidly expanding list of injured defensive backs. He joins Kevin Johnson (abdomen), Greedy Williams (shoulder) and M.J. Stewart (hamstring).
