Mitchell posted 12 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's 49-38 win over the Cowboys.
Mitchell led the Browns in tackles since Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott attempted 58 passes Sunday, but the cornerback's coverage has been decent this season. Through four games, Mitchell has allowed a 99.1 passer rating while filling in for Greedy Williams (shoulder). Mitchell will likely maintain a consistent role even when Williams returns, but he's probably not worth an add in IDP formats with Sunday's numbers considered an anomaly.
More News
-
Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Ready to play•
-
Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Under contract for 2020•
-
Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Getting start Sunday•
-
Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Set for reserve role•