Mitchell (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, according to the team's official site.

Mitchell underwent surgery Monday after suffering a broken wrist in Sunday's contest with the Raiders, and though it was originally thought he would miss the remainder of the season, head coach Hue Jackson relayed that there's a chance Mitchell can return. Mitchell -- who had two forced fumbles and an interception -- will be replaced E.J. Gaines and TJ Carrie. Defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon was also promoted from Cleveland's practice squad to provide depth.