Mitchell (personal) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Steelers, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Mitchell's questionable designation isn't injury-related, though the exact reason for his inclusion on the injury report is unknown. If Mitchell's unable to suit up Sunday, Tavierre Thomas would be in line for a larger role in Cleveland's undermanned cornerback corps.
