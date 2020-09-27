Mitchell (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against Washington, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Mitchell was a full participant during Thursday's practice, so this news isn't quite a surprise. With Greedy Williams (shoulder) officially inactive for the contest, Mitchell is in line to take over the starting job at one of the cornerback positions.
