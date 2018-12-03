Mitchell (wrist) will return from injured reserve Week 14, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Mitchell was placed on injured reserve Oct. 2 after undergoing surgery on his broken wrist. It was initially thought that the fifth-year pro would miss the remainder of the 2018 season, but Mitchell has progressed quickly in his recovery and is expected to return prior to Sunday's tilt against the Panthers. It remains to be seen whether Mitchell will be able to suit up Week 14, but his presence would be a notable boon to the Browns' secondary if Denzel Ward (concussion) is unable to go.

