Mitchell (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Marla Ridenour of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Mitchell has been sidelined since Monday due to a knee injury but now the cornerback is back out on the field taking reps alongside his teammates. The Browns are currently dealing with a handful of injuries in their secondary so Mitchell could see a sizable amount of work now that he has returned.
