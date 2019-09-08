Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Set for reserve role
Mitchell will not start Sunday's season opener against the Titans, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell will cede the starting gig to rookie Greedy Williams to begin the regular season. The veteran projects to provide key depth in Cleveland's secondary.
