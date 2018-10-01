Mitchell fractured his forearm during Sunday's 45-42 loss to the Raiders, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell was replaced by T.J. Carrie, who will likely slot into the lineup as Cleveland's starting right cornerback for the foreseeable future. A recovery timetable Mitchell has yet to be disclosed, but injuries of this nature can take up to eight weeks to fully heal. The 26-year-old's injury is a substantial blow to the Browns' secondary.