Play

Mitchell recorded 21 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception over 15 games in 2019.

Mitchell had significant run early in the season when the Cleveland dealt with injuries to its starting cornerback duo of Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. Once those two returned, Mitchell's playing time took a drastic hit. He has one year remaining on a three-year deal signed in 2018. As Ward and Williams, who were high-round draft picks the last two years, are returning in 2020, Mitchell is looking at a depth role.

More News
Our Latest Stories