Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Undergoes surgery Monday
Mitchell underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken right wrist and head coach Hue Jackson said that he doesn't believe it is season-ending, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It was originally believed that the injury Mitchell suffered would be season-ending, but there appears to be some optimism coming from the Browns. Mitchell is still likely out for an extended period of time, but if his recovery goes well, the defensive back could be back for the final stretch of the regular season. Both E.J. Gaines and TJ Carrie are in line to see additional snaps at cornerback in Mitchell's absence.
