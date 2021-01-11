Mitchell (personal) will play in Sunday's wild-card round game against the Steelers.
Mitchell missed Friday's practice after what turned out to be a false positive COVID-19 test. He has tested negative since and gotten clearance to play, and Mitchell should play an increased role in a Cleveland secondary that will be without top cornerback Denzel Ward (reserve/COVID-19).
