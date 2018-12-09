Mitchell will start at cornerback in Sunday's tilt against Carolina, Pat McManamon of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell was placed on the active roster Saturday and will be thrust right back into the fold Sunday, drawing the start in place of rookie Denzel Ward (concussion). It's unclear if Mitchell will see a typical starter's share of snaps or if he'll be limited in his first game since being activated from Injured Reserve. Look for Tavierre Thomas to see some extra snaps if Mitchell's role is limited in his return.

