Play

Magee carried four times for 15 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 20-14 preseason win over the Saints.

Magee received the most carries behind starter Isaiah Crowell in this one, plunging into the end zone from a yard out early in the fourth quarter. Rookie Matthew Dayes tallied nine yards and a touchdown of his own on three carries, and is likely Magee's chief competition for the third spot on the running back depth chart behind Crowell and Duke Johnson.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories