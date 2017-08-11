Magee carried four times for 15 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 20-14 preseason win over the Saints.

Magee received the most carries behind starter Isaiah Crowell in this one, plunging into the end zone from a yard out early in the fourth quarter. Rookie Matthew Dayes tallied nine yards and a touchdown of his own on three carries, and is likely Magee's chief competition for the third spot on the running back depth chart behind Crowell and Duke Johnson.