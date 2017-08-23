Browns' Terrence Magee: Six touches Monday
Magee carried the ball four times for 15 yards and hauled in two passes (three targets) for two yards during Monday's preseason contest with the Giants.
Magee duplicated his serviceable rushing stats from the first preseason game, but the 5-foot-9 back out of LSU may find himself on the outside looking in of the team's third-string running back competition. Matthew Dayes -- who is also vying for the job -- showed his value in the passing game Monday with five catches, earning praise from coach Hue Jackson. Meanwhile, Magee's two receptions went for a lowly two yards. The 24 year old will likely see more touches in the next two contests and still has a reasonable chance to make the roster.
More News
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...