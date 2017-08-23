Magee carried the ball four times for 15 yards and hauled in two passes (three targets) for two yards during Monday's preseason contest with the Giants.

Magee duplicated his serviceable rushing stats from the first preseason game, but the 5-foot-9 back out of LSU may find himself on the outside looking in of the team's third-string running back competition. Matthew Dayes -- who is also vying for the job -- showed his value in the passing game Monday with five catches, earning praise from coach Hue Jackson. Meanwhile, Magee's two receptions went for a lowly two yards. The 24 year old will likely see more touches in the next two contests and still has a reasonable chance to make the roster.