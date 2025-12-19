Jenkins (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Jenkins sustained a shoulder injury during the Browns' Week 15 loss to the Bears. He's been cleared to play Sunday after logging a full practice Friday, though he could lose his starting spot at right guard if Wyatt Teller (calf) is given the green light to return from a two-game absence.