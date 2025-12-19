default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jenkins (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Jenkins sustained a shoulder injury during the Browns' Week 15 loss to the Bears. He's been cleared to play Sunday after logging a full practice Friday, though he could lose his starting spot at right guard if Wyatt Teller (calf) is given the green light to return from a two-game absence.

More News