Browns' TJ Carrie: Back at practice
Carrie (hamstring) participated in practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Carrie has been managing a hamstring injury since June, but now appears back to full health. The sixth-year pro projects to play a depth role in the Browns' secondary.
