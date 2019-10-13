Carrie will start at cornerback versus the Seahawks on Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carrie is set to draw his fourth consecutive start in place of Denzel Ward (hamstring). Over the last three weeks, he's averaged 5.3 tackles per game while notching one interception and two defended passes. As long as Ward remains sidelined, Carrie will retain fantasy value in IDP formats.

