Browns' TJ Carrie: Exits practice with non-contact injury
Carrie exited Thursday's practice with what appeared to be a non-contact leg injury, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
Non-contact injuries are never good news, but Carrie was at least able to walk off the field under his own power. Thursday marks the final day of mandatory minicamp and the Browns won't reconvene until training camp.
