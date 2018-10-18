Carrie is expected to start at right cornerback against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Carrie will step into the starting lineup in place of E.J. Gaines (concussion) against the Buccaneers' league-leading passing offense. The 28-year-old has already had success accumulating tackles in a rotational role, and could be an attractive IDP play as long as Gaines remains sidelined.