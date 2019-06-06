Browns' TJ Carrie: Injury not serious
The non-contact leg injury Carrie sustained in practice Thursday is not believed to be serious, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
This is phenomenal news for Carrie, as non-contract injuries have a long reputation for being serious or even season-ending. The Ohio product was able to walk off the field under his own power. The Browns' mandatory minicamp concluded Thursday and the team won't reconvene until until training camp in late July.
