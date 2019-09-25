Browns' TJ Carrie: Interception in loss
Carrie recorded seven tackles (six solo), two passes defensed and an interception across 66 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
The Browns were short-handed in the secondary Sunday with Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) sidelined. Thus, Carrie did not miss a defensive rep in the contest. Not only did he lead the team in tackles, but he also recorded his first interception of the season. If he continues to see his reps rise, Carrie could become quite the IDP candidate.
