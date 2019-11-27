Play

Carrie recorded four tackles (all solo) and one sack in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Dolphins.

Carrie managed to collect just the second sack of his career against the 2-9 Dolphins, and he'll continue to share cornerback duties with Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams versus the Steelers in Week 13.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories