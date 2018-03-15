Carrie agreed to terms Wednesday with the Browns on a four-year contract, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.

Carrie started all 16 games for the Raiders last season, totaling 84 tackles and nine pass breakups while logging over 1,000 defensive snaps. Given the financial outlay, Carrie will likely occupy a starting role in a revamped Browns secondary that added Terrance Mitchell in free agency and acquired Damarious Randall via trade from the Packers. Carrie has also played safety in the past and could move over to the position if the Browns require more depth at that position.