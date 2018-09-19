Carrie racked up eight tackles (six solo) and a sack during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

Carrie tied for the team lead in tackles and took part in the Browns' three-sack performance by getting to Drew Brees for his first sack of his career. The 28-year-old was signed to a four-year deal this offseason and is expected to play a significant role in 2018.

