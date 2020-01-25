Browns' TJ Carrie: Reduced role in 2019
Carrie had 52 tackles, one sack, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble over 16 games in 2019.
Carrie played nearly 25 percent fewer snaps than he did in 2018, as the Browns went with younger cornerbacks acquired in the last two drafts. Denzel Ward (first round, 2018) and Greedy Williams (second round, 2019) were the starters when healthy. Carrie turned out to be useful as Ward and Williams each missed four games. He's reportedly a great clubhouse guy, of which the Browns need more. However, at $16.8 million due over two more seasons, that might be more than the Browns want to pay for a depth player who's a good influence. They can save $6.35 million in cap space by moving on now.
