Carrie will sign a contract with the Browns, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.

Carrie started all 16 games for the Raiders last season, totaling 84 tackles and nine pass breakups while logging over 1,000 defensive snaps. However, he isn't certain to see the same level of playing time with the Browns considering the team already has 2017 first-rounder Jabrill Peppers at the position along with 2015 first-rounder Damarious Randall, who was recently acquired from the Packers and is expected to be converted from a cornerback to safety in advance of the 2018 campaign.