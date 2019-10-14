Carrie racked up 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 32-28 defeat at the hands of the Seahawks.

With Denzel Ward nursing a hamstring injury, Carrie made the most of his start, racking up his best output from a statistical perspective this season. Carrie would go on to play all 83 defensive snaps in the game, and now sits at 27 tackles and an interception through six games. He and the Browns will have their bye week for Week 7, and it would be another start for the 29-year-old if Ward is unable to go.