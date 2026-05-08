The Browns signed Harden as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Harden spent three years at UCLA before transferring to SMU in 2025. The running back appeared in 13 games for the Mustangs, producing 787 yards and nine touchdowns on 171 carries. Hardne also added 19 receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown through the air. Similar to fellow undrafted free agent Davon Booth, it will likely be very difficult for Harden to earn a spot in a running back room dominated by young talent that already has NFL snaps in Quinshon Judkins (ankle) and Dylan Sampson.