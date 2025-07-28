Taua signed with the Browns on Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound running back last played college football in 2022 with Nevada, took part in a rookie minicamp with the Eagles the following spring and then appeared in 10 USFL/UFL games between 2023 and 2025 as a member of the Michigan Panthers, with whom he led the UFL in rushing scores during the '25 campaign. Taua ran for 911 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final collegiate season with Nevada but went undrafted. In Cleveland, he'll have to work his way up a depth chart that includes two 2025 draft picks, second-rounder Quinshon Judkins and fourth-rounder Dylan Sampson, and a fourth-year pro with NFL starting experience in Jerome Ford.