The Browns selected Togiai in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 132nd overall.

The junior from Ohio State should be an excellent interior pass rusher along the Browns' defensive line, particularly with starters Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi no longer with the team. While he doesn't pop off the tape from a run defense perspective, he'll likely rotate with Malik Jackson immediately on obvious passing situations which should mitigate the issue.