Togiai will start in place of the injured Taven Bryan (hamstring) in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Togiai has appeared in all three games as part of the defensive tackle rotation, playing a total of 44 snaps while recording two tackles and half a sack. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick out of Ohio State appeared in six games as a rookie.